Former Egyptian president Mursi died from a heart attack - state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi died from a sudden heart attack during a court session, state television reported early on Tuesday, citing a medical source.

The source said Mursi, who was suffering from a benign tumour, had continuous medical attention.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty,; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

