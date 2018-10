AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Wim Kok, Dutch prime minister from 1994 to 2002, died on Saturday of heart failure, his Labour Party said in a statement.

Kok, who was 80, oversaw a period of strong economic growth in the Netherlands, leading three centrist coalitions.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.