Former Congressman Gowdy joins Trump legal team to fight impeachment move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina has joined President Donald Trump's legal team as the Republican executive battles an impeachment inquiry by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, Trump's legal team said Wednesday.

"Trey's command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team," Jay Sekulow, an outside lawyer for Trump said in a statement.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives began impeachment proceedings against Trump last month over his attempts to have Ukraine's president investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

