Former Brazilian president Lula leaves prison

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emerged from prison on Friday, according to a Reuters witness, after a federal judge ordered his release following a landmark Supreme Court decision.

Wearing a black shirt and suit coat, a smiling Lula lifted his hand into the air and entered a swarm of cheering supporters, several wearing shirts emblazoned with his likeness and waving red flags representing leftist social movements.

(Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto; Editing by Chris Reese)

