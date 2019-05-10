Former Brazil President Temer surrenders to police following arrest warrant

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday surrendered himself to the country's federal police, marking the second time he will be jailed on allegations that he participated in a vast corruption scheme for decades.

Television images showed Temer leaving his home and going into the offices of Brazil's federal police in Sao Paulo.

Temer, who was president until late 2018, was first jailed in March but released days after. He has repeatedly denied the corruption charges against him.

His lawyers have filed an appeal against the latest arrest order.

As part of Brazil's sprawling 'Car Wash' anti-corruption probe, prosecutors have alleged that Temer received bribes that were diverted from resources meant for a Brazilian nuclear power facility and have accused him of heading a 'criminal organization.'

Temer took office in 2016 following the impeachment of leftwing President Dilma Rousseff, whom he served as vice president for six years.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

