Former Brazil chief justice Barbosa says he will not run for president

World Reuters May 09, 2018 07:06:10 IST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A former Brazilian Supreme Court chief justice said on Twitter Tuesday that he would not be running in October's presidential election, after he spent weeks negotiating whether to do so and made a strong first appearance in a poll.

Joaquim Barbosa, the first and only black member of Brazil's high court, was considered a strong center-left contender. He wrote on his verified Twitter account that the decision was "strictly personal." Last month, top members of the Brazilian Socialist Party, which Barbosa joined, gushed about the prospect of his running.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 07:06 AM

