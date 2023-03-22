For Kent police, there is no emergency in rape, sexual assault

London: The police in Kent county of the United Kingdom on Wednesday created an all new controversy by classifying rape and and sexual assault as ‘non-emergency’ crimes.

This comes a day after damning review of the largest police force in the UK – The Metropolitan police called them institutionally racist, homophobic and sexist. The review went on to later call the Met, a place which protects rapists and killers.

The controversy broke after Kent county police’s notice was discovered which they had put up on the front door window of its police station in Maidstone informing people that “non-emergency enquiries” could be reported online via a form.

Road traffic infractions and anti-social behavior were mentioned alongside crimes like rape and sexual assault, in the notice.

As soon as the notice reached public domain, Kent police is facing backlash from people around the globe.

“This is what police believe about sexual violence,” said Michael Doherty, former Parliamentary candidate for Uxbridge and south Ruislip.

The poster was denounced by many, who added that it was “further proof police in this country are not fit for purpose” and called it “disgusting.”

“Kent Police in solidarity with the Met,” another person added. How long the banner had been up before it was shared on social media is unknown.

However, it does so at a time when the public’s trust in the nation’s police is at an all-time low.

The conclusions of the Casey review, which was ordered in the aftermath of the kidnapping, raping, and murder of Sarah Everard, have only served to confirm this.

Must Read: UK’s Met Police ‘racist, sexist, homophobic, killers, rapists’; fix it or disband it: Review

