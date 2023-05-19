Food heist: Chinese customer forced to pay Rs 5.28 lakh for overordering and taking leftovers

A restaurant in China recently compelled a customer to pay 45,000 yuan (Rs 5.28 lakh) in compensation after she consumed excessive amounts of food at a buffet and packed leftovers into takeaway bags. The incident occurred at a restaurant in Guizhou province, Southwest China.

CCTV footage from the eatery revealed that the woman made five visits within a two-week period in August of the previous year, as confirmed by the restaurant manager, according to the South China Morning Post.

He stated that the customer consistently ordered more food than she could consume, secretly packing the leftovers into plastic bags under the table and placing them into her handbag. Since March of the previous year, the woman has visited the restaurant over a dozen times, reported SCMP.

During each visit, she ordered around 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.17 lakh) worth of food, which is ten times more than the average customer. The buffet was priced at 218 yuan (Rs 2,561) per person.

The restaurant owner noted that the woman ordered expensive items like sweet shrimp, salmon, and goose liver. One bill showed that she once ordered 45 servings of three sweet shrimps, 20 servings of three salmon sashimi, and an additional 140 servings of meat and dessert.

Initially, the owner suspected that the woman might be a competitive eater, similar to those seen on the internet, but was shocked to discover that she took most of the food away.

The restaurant owner claimed that they had the right to demand payment based on a displayed sign stating, “Waste over 100g or takeaway needs to be paid according to the menu pricing,” which was placed at the cashier desk and on every table, reported SCMP.

After facing legal threats and additional legal costs amounting to 8,000 yuan (Rs 94,017), the customer ultimately paid the compensation.

With inputs from agencies

