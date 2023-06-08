Following Netflix’s Footsteps: Now Amazon plans new ad-supported tier for Prime Video

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to introduce a new tier for its Prime Video streaming service that will be supported by advertising. This move follows similar initiatives by competitors Netflix and Walt Disney, and discussions regarding the ad tier have been ongoing for several weeks.

The streaming industry has experienced a slowdown in new subscriptions as consumers, grappling with high inflation and interest rates, reduce their spending on entertainment and non-essential expenses.

Amazon Prime Video to join the Ad Bandwagon

Additionally, the report mentioned that Amazon is in talks with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global to include their ad-based streaming services as part of Prime Video Channels.

As a result of these developments, Amazon’s shares dropped by more than 3% on Wednesday, aligning with the overall weak performance of the broader market.

Ross Benes, the principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, stated that Prime Video has become more aggressive in running promotions before shows and broadcasting sports events with advertisements. The introduction of ads into Prime Video will enable Amazon to consolidate its audience and establish a more consistent branding approach, according to Benes.

Big Money from Ads

Jeremi Gorman, the president of worldwide advertising at Netflix, revealed that the global monthly active user count has reached 5 million. This count includes all adult profiles associated with an account that displays advertisements, while children’s profiles remain ad-free.

As of the end of March, Netflix reported a total of 232.5 million paying subscribers worldwide.

The executives expressed their interest in collaborating with advertisers to develop innovative forms of advertising that are unique to a digital service. Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos provided an example where a 30-minute commercial could be released gradually over several days, with the story unfolding each time a viewer watches a show on Netflix.

