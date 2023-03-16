Flying cars to take off in US in 2 years, aerospace company plans to launch $350,000 two-seater car

It looks like we are closer to flying cars becoming a mainstream reality than we think. The flying vehicle, which could cost you up to $350,000, will take to the air in two years, according to a Miami-based aerospace firm.

CEO of Doroni Aerospace, Doron Merdinger told reporters at a recent event, that his company is trying a two-seater car that resembles a hovering drone and anticipates receiving dispatches no later than 2025.

Merdinger compared the Doroni H1 to a flying “roadster” made for quick journeys that could carry passengers up to 140mph while ascending several hundred feet in the air.

The company’s prototype just completed the first autonomous flight, and thanks to the success of the test, a full-scale flying model will be available in the coming months.

In order to fly an H1, you will only need a driver’s licence and 20 hours of instruction because the aircraft is slated to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Light Sport Aircraft.

In our third year, we plan to begin leasing and offering 22 apartments, and by our fifth year, 722 units. First responders, law enforcement, the armed forces, a letter of intent for a preorder from a security firm, and recreational users are where we expect the Doroni H1 eVTOL to start generating income,’ the company said in a statement.

From there, we intend to set ourselves up for potential acquisition by major defence agencies, automakers like General Motors, or ride-hailing firms like Uber and Lyft.

The 500-pound payload, two pairs of wings with sizable ducted fans, and wheels on the flying vehicle, according to the firm, give it the appearance of a hovering drone.

Pitch, roll, and yaw are the three hatchet movements available on the Doroni H1.

According to Merdinger, the battery charges from 20 to 80 per cent in roughly 20 minutes.

The X8 prototype eVTOL, a 643-pound full-scale prototype that we developed, constructed, tested, and successfully took off, according to the business.

Merdinger informed TMZ that the price has risen as a result of the increasing cost of materials. Doroni had earlier estimated the beginning retail price at $195,000.

Over 1,550 investors contributed more than $2.7 million to the business through the stock crowdsourcing website StartEngine.com.

The business got over 230 inquiries for pre-orders for go-to-market airplanes, and its first raise on the platform was fully subscribed.

Chinese business XPeng is developing a model to fly visitors around towns, while the US-based company is developing a personal vehicle for rural regions.

The firm states that it can reach velocities of up to 80mph in a short period of time.

The all-electric XPeng X2 is predicted to hover at a height of about 300 feet, or approximately the same as Big Ben.

By 2025, it is anticipated to be on the market and cost the same as a premium vehicle like a Bentley or Rolls Royce.

The final goal, according to the president and vice-chairman Brian Gu, is for it to be a daily means of transportation for affluent people.

However, he noted that a number of legislative obstacles still needed to be overcome, so the car would probably start out being restricted to “the outskirts of cities or on scenic strips.”

Owners should only need a driver’s licence because the early flight will probably need to be done automatically.

