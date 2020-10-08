Fly on Mike Pence's hair steals show at US VP debate; Biden tweets image of self with swatter
While the image elicited many memes on social media, Joe Biden quickly got in on the action. The presidential nominee tweeted an image of himself with a fly swatter with the caption: Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly
A common housefly became the star attraction of the US Vice Presidential debate after it managed to land on Vice President Mike Pence's cropped white hair for several minutes during his war-of-words with Democratic contender Kamala Harris. The US will go to polls on 3 November.
According to a report in The Indian Express, even though Pence seemed woefully unaware of the fly's presence as he took notes and answered queries thrown at him by the moderator, the fly, who had perched itself on his head for a little of a two-minutes led to a number of funny reactions on social media.
According to the report, the televised event showed Harris looking at Pence while the fly basked in the glory, but it is unsure if she actually saw it.
The damage had, however, been done.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary announced the word "fly" was trending on its website.
📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:
'fly'#VPDebate
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted an image of himself with a fly swatter in his hand. He captioned the image, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
If Biden were to win the election, he would become the oldest president in the US history at 77. The incumbent US President Donald Trump is 74.
According to a BBC report, his campaign took full advantage of the situation and registered the domain "flywillvote.com".
Senator Rand Paul went on to write, "The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control."
Here’s how others reacted:
Love a reoccurring character. pic.twitter.com/aejroSTi6C
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020
Occupying the White House requires situational awareness.
Obama vs. fly
Never forget... pic.twitter.com/1emRAcH8Gm
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020
Coming up after the break, a @CNN exclusive pic.twitter.com/3p4SN7uFws
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election: Biden steady in national polls; Trump's 'summer swoon over', say pundits
Biden, 78, who would be the oldest sitting president if elected, has leads ranging from five to eight points in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan
'If Donald Trump still has COVID-19, there should be no second debate': Joe Biden after US president downplays virus
Trump told Americans 'to get out there' and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus
US presidential debate: From 'worst in memory' to 'depressing spectacle', media trashes Trump-Biden face-off
Nearly all placed the blame at the feet of Trump, who, looking at the remarkably steady national polls that show Joe Biden ahead and his challenger's performance with white voters in battleground states, needed to put in a performance that would upend the race