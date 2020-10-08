Fly on Mike Pence's hair steals show at US VP debate; Biden tweets image of self with swatter

While the image elicited many memes on social media, Joe Biden quickly got in on the action. The presidential nominee tweeted an image of himself with a fly swatter with the caption: Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly

A common housefly became the star attraction of the US Vice Presidential debate after it managed to land on Vice President Mike Pence's cropped white hair for several minutes during his war-of-words with Democratic contender Kamala Harris. The US will go to polls on 3 November.

According to a report in The Indian Express, even though Pence seemed woefully unaware of the fly's presence as he took notes and answered queries thrown at him by the moderator, the fly, who had perched itself on his head for a little of a two-minutes led to a number of funny reactions on social media.

According to the report, the televised event showed Harris looking at Pence while the fly basked in the glory, but it is unsure if she actually saw it.

The damage had, however, been done.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary announced the word "fly" was trending on its website.

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time: 'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted an image of himself with a fly swatter in his hand. He captioned the image, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

If Biden were to win the election, he would become the oldest president in the US history at 77. The incumbent US President Donald Trump is 74.

According to a BBC report, his campaign took full advantage of the situation and registered the domain "flywillvote.com".

Senator Rand Paul went on to write, "The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control."

Here’s how others reacted:

Love a reoccurring character. pic.twitter.com/aejroSTi6C — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020

Occupying the White House requires situational awareness. Obama vs. fly Never forget... pic.twitter.com/1emRAcH8Gm — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020