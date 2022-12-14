Flu outbreak infects Kremlin officials, Vladimir Putin prepares to isolate in bunker

Russia’s Kremlin has been hit with a major flu outbreak, leaving several officials infected. Speculations are being made that President Vladimir Putin will soon go into isolation in a bunker.

The news of the flu virus infecting Putin’s presidential team comes after he cancelled his year-end address two days ago, doing so for the first time in a decade.

There are speculations floating around that the president is all set to hide away by the New Year due to health and security concerns, according to a report by The Mirror.

“Many people in the Kremlin were down with flu,” said Novaya Gazeta Europe. Some other local media outlets reported that Putin will also abandon his address to the upper house as “he has nothing new to say on the war.”

The latest issue that Putin now has to deal with comes amid an upsurge in flu, swine flu and COVID in Russia.

The Telegram channel of General SVR said, “The recent strike on military airfields deep in Russia has caused Putin serious concern.”

The outlet further claimed that Putin and his family are expected to spend their New Year in a bunker located on the east of the Ural Mountains.

Another Telegram channel that claims to receive intelligence from the Kremlin informants said, “Attacks on military airfields in Russia have seriously alarmed Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Despite the president’s order to strengthen security measures at strategic facilities, the already prohibitive security measures of Vladimir Putin himself have really intensified. Putin has begun to spend more time in bunker-type premises,” it added.

Russian news agency TASS has reported that the H1N1 flu has been hitting the country hard this year. Anna Popova, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection told the news outlet, “Yes, this year, flu came to stay. The most unpleasant thing in this situation is that it is precisely the flu variant that causes the most serious damage to health. This is the flu A virus (H1N1) of the pandemic year of 2009. In 2009, it emerged for the first time as a type of flu with high spread potential and triggered the 2009-2020 pandemic.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.