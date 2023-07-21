Florida: Young mother charged with hiring hitman to kill three-year-old son

In a chilling turn of events, a young mother from Florida has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her three-year-old son.

The woman, who has been identified as Jazmin Paez and is 18 years old, has been charged with solicitation of murder and using a communications device for unlawful use.

How did the crime unfold?

Paez allegedly used a parody website named ‘rentahitman.com’ in search of an assassin. She logged into the website following which she uploaded pictures of her son and published information on his whereabouts.

According to court documents retrieved by NBC Miami, the 18-year-old woman demanded the job to be done by the end of this week.

The crime came to the fore after the person who runs the website, a man named Robert Innes alerted the police about Paez’s intention. He said that although he receives hundreds of such requests on a daily basis as a joke, Paez’s solicitation seemed too real.

“The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address, that to me is a red flag,” Innes said.

He added, “If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred to it.”

Innes found the website to facilitate the police in catching people who seek to book hitmen.

A surprise find for Paez

To her surprise, Paez connected to an investigator who posed as an assassin via the website and she offered him $3,000 to get the job done.

From here, the police were able to track her down through the IP address of the computer that was used to make the request.

The grandmother of the child later confirmed the photos posted by Paez to be of her grandson.