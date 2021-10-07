The 44-year-old woman has been unemployed for the past three years as she battles breast cancer and only recently started working at a gas station

A woman from Florida was amazed and shocked when she found her name listed for receiving a $3.4 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) COVID-19 relief fund. Surprisingly, she had neither applied for it nor received it.

Identified as Amy Williams, who works at a gas station, said that she was astonished to see her name on the list along with an outdated address that ended up in the federal database. She claimed that the federal database maintained a record, stating that she received millions of rupees in COVID-19 restaurant revitalisation funds for a catering business.

To her surprise, she had never applied for the fund as she has never worked in the restaurant business nor received any money regarding the same. Of the 31 Daytona Beach businesses that received the COVID relief funds, Williams is at the top, allegedly receiving the biggest check for a catering business she does not have, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Meanwhile, the woman claims that she hasn’t lived in the address which has been listed on the cheque that reads "for eight years". “I don’t have any money. I’d really love to know how this happened,” Williams said. However, Williams’ husband works as a restaurant cook but has ties with only to the food industry nothing related to the restaurant business.

The 44-year-old woman has been unemployed for the past three years as she battles breast cancer. It was only recently, that she started working at a gas station. Williams, her husband, and their three children live in an apartment.

After this news went viral, the Small Business Administration declined to comment on the mistaken cheque. They stated that its official department and the agency’s federal partners are currently working to resolve fraud incidents. Additionally, the next highest cheque went to a beachside nightlife spot for nearly $560,000 in the area, the Journal reported.