Florida TV journalists fatally shot while reporting on a murder scene

New Delhi: A gunman opened fire on two Florida television journalist on Wednesday, killing one and injuring the other, authorities said.

The journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13. They were reporting on a murder scene near Orlando, Florida.

Police informed, that a 19-year-old suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Moses is also accused of two other shootings that left a 9-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s dead.

Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting. They were in critical condition at a local hospital.

Motive of the shootings is unknown. Authorities believe Moses is an acquaintance of the first victim.

“So, the suspect is not saying much right now,” Mina said. “It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not. We’re still trying to work all that out.”

Moses “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old,” Mina said.

In 2015, Virginia reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed during their live TV broadcast for CBS affiliate WDBJ7. The suspect, a former reporter for the TV station, died by suicide during the law enforcement search for him.

With inputs from agencies

