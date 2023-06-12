Florida scientist 'Dr Deep Sea' resurfaces after living underwater for 100 days

A university professor who lived underwater for 100 days at a scuba diving resort in the Florida Keys awoke on Friday and faced the daylight for the first time since 1 March. Throughout his stay at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, which is buried beneath 30 feet (9.14 metre) of water in a Key Largo lagoon, Dr Joseph Dituri established a new record for the longest period of time spent underwater without depressurisation. The dive adventurer and medical researcher broke the previous record, which had been set at the same lodge in 2014 by two Tennessee professors, in 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes.

Dituri, a biological engineering-trained teacher at the University of South Florida who also goes by the nickname ‘Dr Deep Sea’, was a retired US Navy officer. Dituri was listed as the world title holder on the Guinness World Records website last month after staying 74 days underwater. Guinness will be contacted to verify Dituri’s 100-day milestone.

Dituri claimed that the record was never the main focus. According to him, it was about increasing tolerance for the undersea world and for a secluded, cramped habitat. The foundation orchestrated Dituri’s endeavour, Project Neptune 100. The interior of the lodge is adjusted to fit the higher pressure encountered underwater, like a submarine that employs technology to maintain its internal pressure close to that found at the surface.

After Dituri spent 74 days underwater last month, Guinness World Records named him as the current record holder on its website. He performed regular tests and measurements and tracked how his body changed in response to the increasing pressure while he was submerged. He added that he had cut his cholesterol, lessened body inflammation, and enhanced his sleep cycle.

The professor hosted over 60 guests at the habitat, taught a USF course, and collaborated online with thousands of students from 12 different nations. The interaction with approximately 5,000 kids and their interest in maintaining, protecting, and revitalising the marine environment is what Dituri found to be the most rewarding aspect of the project.

At the World Severe Medical Conference in Scotland in November, Dituri intends to share research from Project Neptune 100.

