You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Florida: 1 injured as police exchange fire with suspect holed up in Panama City apartment complex

World Reuters May 23, 2018 03:13:10 IST

Police in Panama City, Florida, were engaged in a standoff with an active shooter they believed was barricaded inside an apartment complex at a busy intersection, with multiple shots fired, a city official said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

One person sustained a minor injury, Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence said in a phone interview.

"Multiple shots have been fired," Lawrence said.

Local media reported a large police presence at the complex. Bay County Sheriff's Office and Panama City Police Department responded to the scene, sheriff's spokeswoman Ruth Corley said in a phone interview. Panama City Beach Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded, Lawrence said.

Local media footage showed several officers with weapons drawn taking cover behind cars. What sounded like gunshots could be heard as a local television reporter conducted a live interview with a witness who said he had heard gunfire.

Panama City is located on Florida's panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 03:13 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores