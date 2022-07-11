Florida man gives more than $13,000 to strangers because of this reason, watch video

When asked about why he picked that statement to distribute among people, the man revealed that those were the final words his mother spoke to him before she died. The picture has garnered thousands of likes so far

In today’s time when there is negativity and cynicism around, some acts of kindness instill hope. One such example is this generous man from Florida who has given more than $13,000 to strangers he meets at Waffle House.

Political ad creator, Kevin Cate noticed the unidentified elderly man with white hair sitting alone in a table at a cafe, affixing a stack of folded money to notes.

Tweeting about the same, Cate wrote that the man told him that he had been handing out $1 and $5 cash to children and others since 2014 when he asked him about what he was doing.

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

He further revealed to Cate that he adds a note with a message “Love Everybody” printed in large, bold characters to each of the bills.

When asked about why he picked that statement to distribute among people, the man revealed that those were the final words his mother spoke to him before she died. The picture has garnered thousands of likes so far.

Reacting to the tweets, a user wrote that she often gave money to beggars but that was nothing like this man.

I often give money to beggars--but nothing like this man! Great little story https://t.co/dkHQyBR7in — Brigit Zent (@brigitgoddess) July 10, 2022

Another appealed to read and share this amazing story.

Please read and share this amazing thread when you have a moment. https://t.co/YrOiaRxUHm — TG (@TG22110) July 10, 2022

A user remarked that the thread was good to read.

Something good to read on this beautiful Sunday. https://t.co/Drd28w7kh6 — A Common Idiot (@ACommonIdiot1) July 10, 2022

"The world needs more of this: L-O-V-E," reacted another.

In another video that had earlier gone viral, a stranger handed over a $100 bill along with a heartfelt note to a girl at a petrol pump. The note was a reminder that our time on earth was limited and the purpose of life was huge. The video ended with an appeal to share the message with someone who needed it. The share also prompted people to post various comments.

What are your thoughts on such acts of kindness?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.