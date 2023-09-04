Florida man accused of carrying out multiple car break-ins arrested after flaunting stolen Mercedes on social media

A man from Florida is in police custody for allegedly showing off a stolen Mercedes-Benz on social media, which he had used to carry out a series of break-ins. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported this incident.

On Sunday morning, Nicholas Coffey, aged 23, was arrested after being recognized as one of the two individuals involved in multiple car break-ins that occurred in the Deltona area over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coffey and the other suspect, both masked and gloved, were captured on home security cameras while committing these crimes.

Surveillance footage from a Deltona gas station appeared to show Coffey arriving at the establishment in a Mercedes-Benz that had been reported stolen from Ormond Beach. This happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. He had a face covering around his neck and wore blue latex gloves when making a purchase inside the store.

The sheriff’s office reported that images from the gas station footage were shared, and a Volusia County detective identified Coffey as the person involved due to his distinctive face and neck tattoos. Furthermore, the detective had a warrant for Coffey’s arrest because of an unrelated case involving him.

Upon examining Coffey’s social media accounts, authorities found photos of him wearing the same attire seen in the gas station footage and home security videos. He had also posted about his “new” Mercedes-Benz, according to the VCSO.

In addition to the video evidence, data from license plate readers indicated that the stolen Mercedes had been on five different streets in Deltona during the time of the car break-ins, which occurred between approximately 3 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Coffey was located in Daytona Beach around 5 a.m. on Sunday, where deputies and detectives arrested him based on the outstanding warrant.

Subsequently, he was transported to Deltona for questioning. During the interview, Coffey did not deny being the person seen in the videos but also did not confess to any of the crimes, as stated by the sheriff’s office.

Coffey has been placed in jail on multiple charges, including 11 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, one count of conspiracy to commit attempted burglary of a vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card, and a probation violation, as he is a convicted felon with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing as the second suspect involved has yet to be identified, according to the sheriff’s office.