Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to formally enter 2024 US presidential election next week

According to two sources familiar with the decision, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will formally enter the 2024 US presidential election next week, becoming Donald Trump’s main competitor for the Republican nomination and shaking up a mainly one-sided fight.

According to a source, DeSantis will likely file papers announcing his candidature on 25 May to coincide with a donor gathering in Miami, with a more formal launch the week of 29 May.

According to a person familiar with the event, the invitation for the 25 May dinner suggested that contributors will be put to “work,” an apparent allusion to generating funds for DeSantis.

DeSantis’ representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former US President Trump has in recent weeks stepped up his political attacks on the Florida governor and maintains a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

DeSantis’ insistence on staying out of the race until the Florida legislature completed its spring session earlier this month rattled some high-profile Republican donors who had wanted him to jump in sooner rather than later to rebut Trump.

Those attacks have taken a toll on DeSantis’ standing in national polls. But DeSantis and his advisers hoped to use the legislature’s session as a springboard to a campaign announcement and have stayed true to their timetable.

Republican lawmakers gave DeSantis a bevvy of conservative victories in recent months: They expanded the state’s school voucher program, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investing efforts, scrapped diversity programs at public universities, allowed for the permitless carry of concealed weapons and perhaps most notably, banned almost all abortions in the state.

DeSantis has had help in readying the ground for his candidacy. A new political action committee supporting him, Never Back Down, which can raise unlimited funds, has been hiring staff in early-voting states and running TV ads championing DeSantis and knocking Trump.

DeSantis, 44, was re-elected as governor just last year, trouncing his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.