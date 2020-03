Florida confirms two coronavirus cases, one had travelled to Italy - governor

(Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed that two presumptive coronavirus cases in Florida were positive, Governor Ron DeSantis said during a news conference.

Both patients are adults. One patient had recently travelled to Italy, while the other had no relevant travel history but had "significant underlying conditions" and had been in the hospital, DeSantis said.

"We do anticipate to see more positive cases in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.