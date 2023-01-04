Florida: Burglars call 911 to assist them in 'moving their stuff'; caught by owners
Florida: Two alleged burglars were arrested in Florida after calling 911 to request assistance in “moving their belongings” from a home that was not their at first place.
As per the reports, Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, were allegedly committing a home invasion on December 29, 2022, when one of them dialled 911 to ask for assistance moving some of their possessions.
The couple was reportedly looking for a place to spend the night when deputies discovered them in the house.
“After Miranda, Martin stated on a recorded statement that he did commit the burglary at the Dollar General because he needed to get items to sell to make money,” an arrest affidavit states.
Martin claimed that despite knowing his actions were wrong, he still needed the money. He further told police that even though he knew the house wasn’t his and that he didn’t have permission to be there, he had to enter to escape the cold.
According to the sheriff’s office, Roldan-Oscasio told deputies she dialled 911 to ask for help moving items out of the house that burglars had broken into.
“Deputies did assist them with their belongings and also provided them with a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport… it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office stated.
“And they are welcome to stay for the entire weekend. In any case, the Polk Pokey is far superior to New York,” the press release read.
Roldan-Oscasio was charged with burglary of a residence and Gonzalez-Garcia is being charged with burglary and theft as well as burglary of a residence.
