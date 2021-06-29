Florida building collapse: Toll rises to 10; 151 people still unaccounted for, say Miami authorities

Addressing the media, Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the numbers are 'very fluid, and they will continue to change'

Surfside: Another body has been recovered from the debris of a Florida apartment building that collapsed last week, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10, with another 151 people still unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.

"This morning we did recover another body. That brings the count to 10. The total number of those accounted for is now 135. And the total unaccounted for, 151," Levine Cava told a press conference at the scene in Surfside, near Miami Beach.

"Our detectives are working right now, in real time, to audit this list," Levine Cava said, adding that the numbers were still "very fluid, and they will continue to change."