Florida: 8 injured with one critical in Mass shooting at Martin Luther King event

Florida: A Martin Luther King family event was interrupted by gunfire, which resulted in at least eight individuals being shot, one of whom is in severe condition.

Authorities have verified that the incident occurred in Fort Pierce, Florida’s Ilous Ellis Park, where over a thousand people had gathered to celebrate the holiday.

In an interview with the media, St. Lucie County Sheriff Brian Hester stated that all of the victims were adults and that one is in a severe condition.

Four more individuals, including a kid, were hurt in the commotion that followed the crime, according to officials.

According to local station WPBF, disturbing video shows police swarming the area of the MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day.

At the event, when more than 1,000 people were reportedly in attendance, gunshots broke out, and spectators could be seen dodging bullets and scurrying behind moving vehicles.

🚨 BREAKING: Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida Witnesses say several people have been injured following a shooting at Ilous Ellis Park.#FortPierce #FL #Breaking #BreakingNews #Florida pic.twitter.com/AaB250jxfa — Breaking News Video (@BreakingVideoHQ) January 17, 2023

One woman was seen running toward safety while carrying her young child.

As you may imagine, there was total commotion when bullets were fired, Hester remarked.

“People were basically rushing everywhere.”

Hester claimed that because there were two policemen there, they could react quickly when they heard gunfire.

Although they were able to help the injured right away, they were unable to see who had fired the first shot.

The sheriff declared, “It appears from our first inquiry here on scene that there was a dispute of some sort between two people.”

“Unfortunately, they decided to use weapons to resolve that.”

There are numerous deputies in the neighbourhood looking for the shooter or shooters.

Although no arrests have been made and there may be further suspects in the future, Hester claimed they had identified at least one shooter.

“It’s incredibly terrible that a dispute leads to the use of guns and violence in a commemoration of someone who symbolised peace and equality,” he remarked.

A detailed investigation in the matter is underway.

