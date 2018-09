TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Libyan commercial flight from Egypt bound for Tripoli had to divert to the western Libyan city of Misrata, the airport said on Wednesday.

Residents had earlier reported explosions and missiles hitting the area near Matiga airport in Libya's capital.

