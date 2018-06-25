Football world cup 2018

Flash floods and landslides in Vietnam kill seven, leave 12 missing; Lai Chau province worst hit

World The Associated Press Jun 25, 2018 11:26:28 IST

Hanoi: Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least seven people and left 12 others missing in northern Vietnam.

Authorities clear mud from a landslide that blocked a road in Lai Chau province, AP

In the worst-hit province of Lai Chau, five people were killed and authorities have been mobilising forces to search for the 12 missing, the provincial government said in a statement on Monday.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that two people were killed in neighbouring Ha Giang province when their house collapsed. Landslides have interrupted traffic in some areas, it added.

Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the region for the next two days. Floods and storms kill hundreds each year in the Southeast Asian country and cause millions of dollars in damages.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 11:26 AM

