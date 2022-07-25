Five-year-old dresses up as 'Chucky' from Child's Play, internet reacts

Jackson's mother, Britnee Reed revealed that her son dressed as Chucky for Halloween, but the costume actually remained a staple around the house and neighbourhood ever since

'Chucky' - the possessed, murderous doll from the 1988 hit movie Child's Play was recently seen on the side of the road of a residential neighbourhood in Alabama, United States. Well, no need to be scared as it was a 5-year-old, dressed as the scary doll.

A resident by the name of Kendra Walden posted images of the same on Facebook and requested the parents of the kid to take him as the she got really scared.

Have a look at Walden’s post here:

The human Chucky in photos can be seen standing on the side of the road of the residential neighbourhood in Pinson, Alabama while waiting for the cars to pass. He, in reality, is a 5-year-old boy named Jackson, who brought fear as well as laughter to the people around him.

Jackson is a resident of Pinson, Alabama. As per Fox News, Jackson's mother, Britnee Reed had revealed that her son dressed as Chucky for Halloween, but the costume actually remained a staple around the house and neighbourhood ever since. Reed added that her son’s personality matched that of Chucky's!

As per a CBS report, Walden said that when she saw the "real-life Chucky", she thought she was hallucinating. However, she later realised that it wasn't a mirage but a five-year-old kid who was waiting for a car to pass.

Reacting to the post, a user said that this was hilarious. Another joked that Chucky had got big. A user even suggested that the boy should get another identity and move to another state. One of the users even felt that this was terrifying and brilliant at the same time.

Reed, according to a cbs42 report, said that the attention around the post was shocking. There were some negative comments, but many people understood that the kid was just having some fun, she said.

