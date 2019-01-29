Five US police officers shot while serving warrant in southeast Houston; two suspects killed

Houston: Five police officers have been injured after coming under fire from suspects while serving a search warrant at a house in the southeast Houston, police said Tuesday.

"Two suspects were also killed in the exchange of fire with police," Houston Police said.

The officers were met with gunfire "immediately upon reaching the door" while serving a search warrant at a home in southeast Houston.

"Four officers, aged between 40 to 50 years, were hit with gunfire and another 33-year-old officer suffered a knee injury during the shootout, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

"We have had several officers shot, please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow," Acevedo wrote in a tweet.

"Two suspects were shot and killed," Acevedo told reporters on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 7800 block of Harding Street in the Gloverdale neighbourhood while officers were serving a search warrant for narcotics activity.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

"The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities," Abbott said in a statement.

Twelve narcotics officers and six patrol officers from the Eastside Division arrived at the house.

"As officers breached the front door of the residence while announcing they were Houston Police officers, they were met with gunfire from two suspects," Acevedo said.

The Police chief said two officers were were hit in the neck area. Law enforcement sources confirmed one officer was shot in the face, one in the leg and one was shot in the shoulder/chest area.

Acevedo said a 54-year-old officer leading the narcotics team Monday was one of the two critically injured officers shot in the neck. He said the officer had been shot on the job several times before.

Houston Police officers used robots to search the residence. Police confirmed two suspects were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the house.

Police said the scene on Harding was secured and residents were being allowed to go back to their homes.

Videos captured by eyewitnesses on cell phone showed chaotic scenes in the wake of the shootout.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.