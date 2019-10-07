You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Five people killed and fifteen wounded in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital Baghdad

World Reuters Oct 07, 2019 00:13:09 IST

Five people killed and fifteen wounded in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in fresh clashes between protesters and police in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The clashes took place in Sadr city, a sprawling residential district in the Iraqi capital, and added to a death toll of more than 100 people killed over days of violent protests.

(Reporting and writing by Reuters Baghdad bureau; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 00:13:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores