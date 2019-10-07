Five people killed and fifteen wounded in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in fresh clashes between protesters and police in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The clashes took place in Sadr city, a sprawling residential district in the Iraqi capital, and added to a death toll of more than 100 people killed over days of violent protests.

(Reporting and writing by Reuters Baghdad bureau; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

