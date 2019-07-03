Five Pakistani soldiers killed, one injured in blast near LoC; country's army terms incident 'State-sponsored terrorism'

Islamabad: At least five Pakistan soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said.

The nature of incident that occurred in Chamb sector was being investigated, it said in a brief statement.

One soldier was injured in the blast.

The army claimed that the incident was "an evidence of state sponsored terrorism."

Those killed were identified as Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

