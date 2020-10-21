Five dead, 20 injured in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area blast, day after explosion at bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and the bomb disposal squad has been deployed to ascertain the cause of the explosion, which police suspect is a cylinder blast

At least five people died and 20 were injured in an explosion at a building in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to several media reports

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and deployed the bomb disposal squad to ascertain the cause of the explosion, Dawn reported.

Mubina Town police SHO said that the cause behind the explosion seems to be a cylinder blast near the Maskan Chowrangi.

No trace of an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the scene, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The explosion was reported on the ground floor of the four-storey Allah Noor Apartments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which house a bank and businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments on upper floors, Samaa TV reported. The injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, even as it is suspected that people might be stuck under the rubble, as per the report.

The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of nearby buildings and also damaged vehicles. Seven of the injured are said to be in a critical condition, as per PTI.

The blast comes a day after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Shireen Jinnah Colony, injuring six. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around one kilogramme, locally-made and contained ball bearings was fitted on a bicycle, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Raja Umar Khattab said, according to The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Sindh inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar sought a detailed report from the SSP South. He asked the investigators to fast-track the probe, Dawn reported.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing grief over the deaths, sought a detailed from authorities and directed them to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

With inputs from agencies