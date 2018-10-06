Five dead, 15 injured in carbon monoxide leak at China plant: Xinhua

(Reuters) - Five people died and 15 were injured following a carbon monoxide leak in a thermal power plant in northwest China's Gansu province on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

The leak took place at 1120 local time (O320 GMT) in a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co Ltd when workers were repairing boilers, according to the report.

All the 15 injured remain under treatment and the provincial authority is probing the accident, Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

