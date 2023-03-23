Fists fly in Taliban meet, education board chairman breaks arm
New Delhi: The Taliban’s Minister of Higher Education Sheikh Neda left with a broken arm after he entered into an intense scuffle with the Chairman of the ‘Independent Examination Board’ Sheikh Baqi Haqqani over the board’s marking of examination papers.
In a tweet shared by local journalist Bilal Sarwary, he said that fist fight has become a daily affair in Taliban cabinet meetings.
“Taliban’s MoHE Sheikh Neda & Chairman of Independent Examination Board Sheikh Baqi Haqqani got into brawl over the Board’s marking of examination papers. Sheikh Baqi complained to Haqqanis that resulted in a subsequent altercation in which Sheikh Neda’s arm broke,” he tweeted.
#AFG Taliban’s MoHE Sheikh Neda & Chairman of Independent Examination Board Sheikh Baqi Haqqani got into brawl over the Board’s marking of examination papers. Sheikh Baqi complained to Haqqanis that resulted in a subsequent altercation in which Sheikh Neda’s arm broke. pic.twitter.com/7D5VUldJtU
— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) March 23, 2023
