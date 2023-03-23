Fists fly in Taliban meet, education board chairman breaks arm

New Delhi: The Taliban’s Minister of Higher Education Sheikh Neda left with a broken arm after he entered into an intense scuffle with the Chairman of the ‘Independent Examination Board’ Sheikh Baqi Haqqani over the board’s marking of examination papers.

In a tweet shared by local journalist Bilal Sarwary, he said that fist fight has become a daily affair in Taliban cabinet meetings.

“Taliban’s MoHE Sheikh Neda & Chairman of Independent Examination Board Sheikh Baqi Haqqani got into brawl over the Board’s marking of examination papers. Sheikh Baqi complained to Haqqanis that resulted in a subsequent altercation in which Sheikh Neda’s arm broke,” he tweeted.

#AFG Taliban’s MoHE Sheikh Neda & Chairman of Independent Examination Board Sheikh Baqi Haqqani got into brawl over the Board’s marking of examination papers. Sheikh Baqi complained to Haqqanis that resulted in a subsequent altercation in which Sheikh Neda’s arm broke. pic.twitter.com/7D5VUldJtU — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) March 23, 2023

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. They, however, returned to power following America’s chaotic departure from the country in August 2021.

WATCH: Afghanistan: Quiet Quitting Hits Taliban | Vantage with Palki Sharma

<iframe>

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.