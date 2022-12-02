There is no dearth of content that has been brought forth by the internet to make human beings realise how they are destroying nature. While humans are claimed to be the most intelligent animals on this earth, it is truly heartbreaking to witness the amount of waste we have been leaving behind and the form in which future generations will receive the planet. Although the consequences of our actions are being faced by all species, it is the marine life that faces the brunt of the environmental degradation, chemical waste and plastic that ends up in the waterways. Now, social media has brought forth a video which reveals how the waste affected one of the most intelligent aquatic creatures- dolphins. The clip shows a dolphin struggling for its life after it got entangled in a mass of nylon rope, and how it was lucky enough that a few boaters spotted it and helped it to get free.

The video, which is making rounds on the internet, came to light after it was shared by an Instagram page that is completely devoted to good news only. However, originally the video was shared by Alan Deidun, who is a marine biologist and Malta’s Ocean Ambassador. While sharing the video, Alan wrote in the caption, “A massive well done to the conscientious fishermen who released earlier today this dolphin from the entangled mass of nylon rope it had ended up in! Wildlife rescue in practice!”

The now-viral video opens by showing a dolphin entangled in a thick nylon rope and gasping for air. One end of the nylon rope can be seen attached to a heavy box, which was not only weighing the dolphin down but also making it impossible for the aquatic mammal to detangle itself. In addition, the other end of the rope was tied around its snout. In a heart-melting gesture, a fisherman used a knife to cut the rope, despite the dolphin’s attempt to bite him. Once its snout was free, the fisherman moved to its tail, and one can notice that the dolphin calmly waited for its tail to get free. The moment the fisherman cuts off the nylon ropes from its fin, the dolphin swims away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Deidun (@marinebiologymalta)



Now taking a look at the nylon rope, it seems that it was part of a fishing net that must have gotten into pieces. As the video is going crazy viral, several users took to the comments section to hail the heart-winning gesture by the fisherman. One user commented, “What a wonderfully kind man. A big big thank you.. LOVE and look after nature, sadly it’s us humans who are killing this planet so sad. Thanks again.” Another commented, “That was so satisfying to see. Man, we’re making a mess of this planet.” A third user commented, “Epic effort and skills with that knife. Great people still exist.”

So far the video has been played more than 10.9 million times and has garnered over 789,000 likes.

