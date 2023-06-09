Here’s the first look of Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor, codenamed Project92
Meta-owned Instagram had announced that they would be taking on Twitter and launch a platform similar to the blue bird app. In an internal meeting at Meta, an executive unveiled a sneak peek of the app, which is codenamed Project 92
During a recent companywide meeting, a high-ranking executive at Meta unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming rival to Twitter.
The upcoming independent application will draw inspiration from Instagram and incorporate ActivityPub, a decentralized protocol for social media. In theory, this integration will empower users of the new app to seamlessly migrate their accounts and followers to other ActivityPub-supported platforms like Mastodon.
During the meeting, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, referred to the upcoming app as “our response to Twitter.” The app will leverage Instagram’s account system to automatically import user information. Internally, it is known as “Project 92.” However, its public name could potentially be Threads.
Cox highlighted the demand from creators and public figures who desire a platform that is well-managed and trustworthy for content distribution. He took a direct jab at Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter, which was met with applause from the audience. The app’s primary objectives, as outlined by Cox, are safety, user-friendliness, and reliability, ensuring creators have a stable environment to develop and expand their audiences.
Cox revealed that several celebrities, including DJ Slime, have already committed to using the app. Meta is also engaged in discussions with other prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama.
According to Cox, coding for the app commenced in January, and Meta is striving to make it available to users as soon as possible.
