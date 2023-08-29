First Air New Zealand, now THIS airline has started weighing passengers before boarding

In the upcoming weeks, passengers traveling on South Korea’s largest airline might encounter a new procedure at the airport. Korean Air has announced that they will be “measuring the average weight of passengers along with their carry-on items for flight safety.”

This move comes after Air New Zealand made a similar announcement in June.

Passengers departing from two of South Korea’s busiest airports, both situated in the capital city of Seoul, will be requested to step onto scales.

Notably, those flying from Gimpo Airport on domestic routes might experience this from 28 August to 6 September. Likewise, passengers departing from Incheon International Airport may undergo the same process from 8 September to 19 September, reported The Independent.

Korean Air ensures passengers that if they are uncomfortable sharing their weight, they can choose to decline by informing the airport staff.

Air New Zealand, in June, had already carried out this process with more than 10,000 passengers. The airline stated that this initiative is “essential” to guarantee the secure and efficient functioning of their aircraft, in accordance with the regulations set by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.