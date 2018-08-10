Firefighters deal with fire in London building

(Reuters) - Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were tackling a fire in a four-storey building in London's Bayswater area on Thursday, the city's fire department said in a statement.

Half of the first and half of the second floor of the building were alight, the London Fire Brigade said. The cause of the fire was not known at this stage. http://bit.ly/2MymhC0

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.