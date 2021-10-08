Social media users had a good laugh over the strange incident, with many posting hilarious comments about the viral story.

In a bizarre turn of events, emergency responders at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in California were baffled after being called to rescue a ‘woman’ dangling from a cliff. To their surprise, the woman actually turned out to be a mannequin.

According to Daniel Bertucelli, the spokesperson of the Fire Department, the agency started receiving calls about a person about stranded 30 feet down a cliff around 4 pm on 4 October. The department responded by dispatching a “multi-agency response”, comprising of fire engines and utility trucks.

Even a drone was sent to the site to ‘rescue’ a woman dressed in red clothes with long, dishevelled hair, who was dangling from the cliff-side without any safety gear.

However, to their surprise, the figure was discovered to be a mannequin, left behind after a movie shoot some days earlier.

Sharing an image of the prop, Bertucelli narrated the strange incident. He also shared another picture, which showed no body heat coming from the ‘woman’. He ended the story saying that while such incidents might seem unnecessary or strange, it was still “better to call than not!”

Several users thought of movie titles for the incident, including names such as “Cliffhanger 2”. Others found the incident amusing.

This is not the first time emergency responders have been flummoxed by such events. In June this year, emergency services in the city of Hachinohe in north-eastern Japan were shocked, knowing that the drowning woman they rescued turned to be a life-size sex doll.

The rescuers had reached the river with police, an ambulance and multiple fire and rescue brigades to save the ‘woman’ while a crowd was watching. In the end, they managed to fish the figure out of the water, only to realise what it actually was.