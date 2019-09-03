Fire sinks California dive boat, 34 missing: U.S. Coast Guard

By Omar Younis

OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) - A pre-dawn fire sank a commercial diving boat on Monday off a Southern California island, authorities said, and a search was under way for 34 missing people while local media outlets reported that many were feared dead.

Five crew members were rescued by a "good Samaritan pleasure craft" after a distress call was reported at 3:15 a.m. local time as the 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burned about 20 yards (18 meters) off of Santa Cruz Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The crew was already awake and on the bridge and jumped off," Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference at Oxnard. The passengers were all asleep below decks, according to information the Coast Guard received, Rochester said.

Some news outlets reported that a local fire department said several people were dead, but the Coast Guard has not confirmed any fatalities in the fire that engulfed the Conception, a pleasure craft used by scuba divers.

James Kohl, brother of one of the missing passengers, told KTLA TV in Los Angeles he was told there was a propane gas explosion on board, but Rochester said she could not confirm that.

UNCERTAINTY OVER DEATHS

Asked about possible deaths, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andy Vansiver told Reuters that remained uncertain and "it is still a search and rescue operation."

Ahead of the press conference, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) Captain Brian McGrath said there were some fatalities "but we do not know the numbers here yet."

Of the five persons rescued near the coast of Santa Barbara, at least one had minor injuries, the Coast Guard said.

An image posted by the VCFD shows the vessel engulfed in flames. It sank in 64 feet (20 meters) of water just 20 yards off the Santa Cruz shore with just the tip of its bow showing, the Coast Guard said.

Local media reported foggy conditions along the southern California coast.

The diving boat was operated by Worldwide Diving Adventures, a Santa Barbara excursion firm which said on its website the Concepcion was on a three-day excursion to the Channel Islands, and was due back in Santa Barbara at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Monday.

If there are fatalities, a coroner's inquest will be conducted by Santa Barbara officials, county Sheriff's Office spokesman Lieutenant Eric Rainey said by phone.

Rainey said he could not confirm any fatalities but said he presumed there were some deaths because of "the extent of the fire and the fact that I think the rescued individuals told those rescuers that there were people on board that didn’t make it off the boat.”

"I’m crossing my fingers that there may be people on the shore," he added.

The Red Cross of Central California said it was will open a reunification center in Santa Barbara. “We have trained mental health and spiritual care volunteers onsite for anyone who needs support,” it said on Twitter.

