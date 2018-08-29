Fire breaks out on Greek passenger ferry, sails back to Piraeus port

ATHENS (Reuters) - A passenger ferry with 1,016 people onboard is sailing back to the port of Piraeus after a fire broke out while the vessel was en route to Chania, on the island of Crete, the Greek coast guard said on Wednesday.

There were not immediate reports of injuries, a coast guard official told Reuters.

The Eleftherios Venizelos ship with 875 passengers and 141 crew was sailing off the island of Hydra, when it notified the coast guard that a car parking compartment caught fire around midnight.

The situation is not worrying and the ferry is expected to dock at Piraeus in about 10 minutes, the official added.

(Reporting by Alkis Konstantinidis and Vassilis Triandafyllou; Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sandra Maler)

