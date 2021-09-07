The day seeks to find solutions to tackle air pollution and focusses on the ways it impacts the quality of life

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is celebrated across the world every year on 7 September. Facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the day aims to create awareness about the significance of air quality, which is essential to all living things on Earth.

Air pollution adversely affects the earth’s biodiversity, climate, and ecosystems, which in turn negatively impact the lives of human being. Among the many factors, industrialisation has been one of the prime source of pollution of our natural resources. This has led to millions of premature deaths, severe health disorders.

So, International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is annually observed to address this very issue and come up with ways to improve the environment and quality of lives of the people.

Theme for this year

Amid the pandemic, the theme for the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies this year is “Healthy Air, Healthy Planet”. Keeping with the theme, the UNEP will focus on climate change and sustainable development.

The main objective will be on prioritising the need for clean air while stressing on issues also including planetary health as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. Meanwhile, official events and ceremonies will be conducted in cities like Bangkok, Nairobi, and New York.

History

On 19 December, 2019, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), adopted a resolution that stated that 7 September will be observed as the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. This big move happened at the 52nd plenary meeting of UNGA’s 74th session on sustainable development. Last year marked the first international observance of the day and its theme was “Clean Air for All”.

Across the globe, the day is observed by the UN organisations, governmental and non-governmental organisations, and UN member states.