Fiji man grabs eyeballs for his not-so-usual catwalk, watch video here

The 24-year-old has been creating fashion shows for his audience on TikTok. The young man recreates dozens of looks from fashion shows out of day-to-day items that can be easily found in our homes but not usually on the ramp

FP Trending June 30, 2022 17:45:25 IST
Fashion shows are all about stunning outfits and the graceful catwalks. They are often the platform for designers to showcase their latest collection. However, in a recent video, a person was caught wearing everyday objects like buckets and water pipes.

The man in the video is seen wearing a t-Shirt and a pair of boxers walking in the backyard of his home with all sass. The young fellow does the cat walk like a pro. He walks with a number of objects ranging from a rugged plastic shade that he wore like a skirt to a wooden bench that he carried around his neck. His confidence seems to have won everyone’s heart online as he even did a catwalk with a woman clinging onto the person by his waist. The video has received 7.6 million views so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the person should be hired.

While, another could not stop laughing.

“Absolutely nails all of it,” wrote a user.

The person in the video goes by the name of Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22) from Fiji. The 24-year-old has been creating fashion shows for his audience on TikTok. The young man recreates dozens of looks from fashion shows out of day-to-day items that can be easily found in our homes but not usually on the ramp. He has more than 5,000 followers on his Instagram.

Earlier, 26-year-old Neel Ranaut from Tripura had grabbed everyone's attention on social media for recreating celebrity looks using earthly materials available to him, including sticks, stones, leaves, flowers, etc. In his bio, Ranaut identifies himself as a “village fashion influencer” who focuses on recreating celebrity outfits using eco-friendly material that is usually available around him.

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 17:45:25 IST

