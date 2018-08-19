Fiji earthquake: Massive 8.2 magnitude quake jolts island; authorities report no damage, casualties yet

New Delhi: A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter Scale struck Fiji Islands region on Sunday.

The quake, that struck at 12.19 am (GMT) earlier measured 7.9, but the United States Geological Survey upgraded the magnitude to 8.2. The epicentre of the quake was located 281 km northeast of the Ndoi Island in Fiji at a depth of 560 kilometres.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no tsunami was expected due to the earthquake's depth. There were no reports of casualties and damage so far.

Fiji is located in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.