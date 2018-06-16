You are here:
FIFA World Cup: US issues travel advisory warning its citizens of potential terror strikes in Russia during tournament

World IANS Jun 16, 2018 20:21:41 IST

Washington: The US government has warned its citizens of potential terror attacks during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, in a travel advisory asking people to reconsider visiting the country.

"Large-scale international events such as the World Cup present an attractive target for terrorists," Efe news reported quoting the State Department as saying in the advisory on Friday.

Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition, dedicated to the infrastructure of host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Reuters

"Although security for the World Cup will be extensive, terrorists may seek to attack event locations such as stadiums and Fan Fest viewing areas, tourist sites, transportation hubs and other public venues," it added.

The World Cup aside, "terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Russia".

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets or shopping malls, and the local government facilities," the statement added.

For all the cited reasons, the US maintained the alert level for Russia at 3, on a scale of 4, which also applies to countries such as Cuba, Pakistan, Turkey, Honduras and Nicaragua, for which Washington recommends its citizens to "reconsider" their plans for travel.

Besides potential attacks, the US observed that in Russia "US citizens are often victims of harassment, mistreatment and extortion by law-enforcement and other officials".


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 20:21 PM

