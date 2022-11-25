The biggest sports tournament in the whole world, the FIFA World Cup, is currently being held in Qatar. This year’s edition marks the first time the event is taking place in an Arab nation and only the second time in Asia after the 2002 World Cup. While 32 nations have switched on their sportsmanship spirit to bag the golden trophy and get their names engraved in history, football enthusiasts across the globe are leaving no stone unturned to cheer their favourite teams. It won’t be wrong to say that FIFA is nothing less than a carnival for all football lovers, who gather in the host nation, indulge in the celebrations and exhibit their traditions. One such nation with a vibrant culture is Mexico, which might have faced a draw on the field opposite Poland, but its fans recently made sure to make the world aware of their presence.

Despite the fact that their team’s opener ended in a tie, Mexico fans don’t seem to have lost their enthusiasm. This is because a video is making rounds on the internet, which shows the Mexico supporters sporting their traditional broad-brimmed and high-crowned hats or sombreros and marching outside a stadium.

Not only this, but what grabbed all the attention was after a few policemen on horses patrolled past the camera, they were followed by a group of Mexican fans who were sporting hilarious costumes of policemen on horses and looked as if they were walking on all fours.

The funny antics have left the internet in splits. The viral video was shared by the official Instagram of sports channel ESPN FC, who while sharing the clip wrote in the caption, “Mexico fans are enjoying themselves in Qatar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)



The video has made internet users claim that Mexico has the best fan base among all the nations. Several praised their excitement and enthusiasm. One user commented, “Mexico has the best fans and no one can say otherwise viva Mexico.” Another wrote, “Mexican fans are the best.” Keeping the results of the recent match in mind, a third user commented, “Might not have the best team, but we have the best fans.” There were some who compared Mexican fans with Japan. One individual wrote, “I’m conflicted whether Mexican or Japanese fans are better, they’re both unique in their own ways.”

So far the video has been played more than one million times and has garnered over 120,000 likes.