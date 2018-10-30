Fiancee says Saudi Arabia is responsible for Khashoggi murder and must explain

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has said Saudi authorities are responsible for his murder, and the kingdom should give more details so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

The death of Khashoggi - a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - sparked global outrage and pitched the world's top oil exporter into crisis.

When asked who was ultimately responsible for the killing, his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, told Reuters in Turkish: "This took place inside a Saudi diplomatic mission ... In such circumstances, the Saudi Arabian authorities are responsible for this."

"This incident, this assassination, took place in the Saudi consulate," she said, speaking through a translator. "So the Saudi authorities probably know how such a murder took place."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.