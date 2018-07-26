You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Femen co-founder and prominent Putin critic, Oksana Shachko, found dead in her Paris apartment

World Agence France-Presse Jul 26, 2018 21:01:03 IST

Paris: Oksana Shachko, one of the founders of the Femen feminist protest movement, has been found dead in her Paris apartment, the group said on Monday.

Activists from Femen, known for its bold topless protests, said the 31-year-old Ukrainian had been found on Monday with a suicide note next to her body.

"It is with great regret and deep pain that I must confirm the death of Oksana," said Inna Shevchenko, one of Femen's leaders, who also lives in the French capital.

File image of Femen co-founder Oksana Shachko. Reuters

File image of Femen co-founder Oksana Shachko. Reuters

Another Femen founder, Anna Gutsol, wrote on Facebook - "RIP. The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us.

"We mourn together with her relatives and friends," she said, adding that the group was awaiting "the official version from the police".

Shachko was one of four feminist activists who founded Femen in Ukraine in 2008.

Exiled in France since 2013, she had since left the group and was working as an artist.

Operating under the slogan "I came, I stripped, I won," Femen quickly drew attention around the world with its bare-breasted protests against sexism.

Their protests eventually started targeting authoritarianism and racism, with Russia's Vladimir Putin a particular target, alongside France's far-right National Front party.

But in recent years the group has struggled with internal divisions as well as legal proceedings against its members.

In 2011, Femen said Shachko was among three members "kidnapped" by security agents and forced to strip naked in a forest after staging a topless protest mocking Belarussian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"The agents had poured oil over the three women, threatened to set them on fire, and cut off their hair," Femen said.

According to the group, She was abducted again by unknown assailants during a visit by Putin to Ukraine.

Femen's lawyer said Shachko was beaten so badly that she was briefly hospitalised.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 21:01 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores