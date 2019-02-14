Federal judge rules ex-Trump campaign chief breached plea deal

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort breached his plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office by intentionally lying to prosecutors, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found there was a "preponderance" of evidence that Manafort lied on three different topics, including his communications with his former business partner Konstantin Kilimnik, but she cleared Manafort of allegations that he intentionally lied on two other subjects.

