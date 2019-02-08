Fed Chair Powell to testify on economy to U.S. Senate committee February 26

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on the state of the economy on Tuesday, Feb. 26, presenting the semiannual monetary policy report to Congress.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Chris Reese)

