FBI arrests 'bone collector' who decorated home with 40 human skulls, spines

US Federal authorities have arrested a man from Kentucky who was discovered in possession of stolen human skulls as many as 40 along with bones that he had transformed into morbid decorations.

As per reports, the accused was held after investigators found a potential connection to a body parts trafficking ring associated with Harvard Medical School.

James William Nott, a 40-year-old resident of Mount Washington, was taken into custody after an FBI raid on Tuesday uncovered his apartment’s unsettling contents.

The raid uncovered approximately 40 human skulls, some of which were adorned with scarves, as well as hip bones, rib cages, and spines. A criminal complaint cited by kmov.com detailed the findings.

When asked by an agent if anyone else was present in his home, Nott chillingly responded, “Only my dead friends.”

Federal officials allege that Nott, using the alias “William Burke,” engaged in the sale of human remains, which he brazenly used to decorate his bed and furniture.

Investigators suspect that Nott was involved in a network that facilitated the buying and selling of bones, with ties to Harvard Medical School. Recent events had already implicated a morgue manager from the prestigious institution, who was apprehended last month for selling human body parts.

A Harvard medical bag was also discovered at Nott’s residence during the FBI raid. Additionally, the raid unveiled loaded firearms, including an AK-47, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities uncovered a Facebook message from last month in which Nott communicated with another individual interested in bones, Jeremy Pauley from Pennsylvania. Pauley inquired about purchasing specific items, including spines, and assured Nott of payment.

Further investigations led agents to Pauley, who disclosed information about the broader network of individuals involved in the illegal trade of body parts. Hearts, brains, and lungs were among the organs allegedly offered for sale by this group.

In a related evelopment last month, federal authorities charged seven individuals with the sale of human remains. Cedric Lodge, a long-time employee of Harvard Medical School, was among those implicated, allowing buyers access to the school’s mortuary unit to select and purchase body parts. It is suspected that Lodge is also connected to the same trafficking ring.

The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the full extent of this disturbing operation and hold all responsible parties accountable for their involvement in the illegal trade of human remains.